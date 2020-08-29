Bruce Cassidy Laments Bruins’ Scoring Woes After Game 4 Loss To Lightning

The Boston Bruins face elimination from the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Following the Tampa Bay Lightning’s win over the Bruins on Saturday in Game 4 of their second-round series, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy discussed the result and Boston’s performance with reporters. Boston now trails Tampa 3-1 in the series, and Cassidy believes Boston’s trouble creating and finishing scoring chances have pushed their backs against the wall.

After the game, Cassidy spoke to the media about the loss. To hear what he had to say, check out the “Bruins Overtime Live” video above, presented by Ace Ticket.