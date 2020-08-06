Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After a tough loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday, the Celtics bounced back in a big way Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets.

Boston defeated Brooklyn 149-115, earning their first win since Sunday’s close contest against the Portland Trail Blazers. But things were different this time around, with the Celtics dominating early and often against the injury-laden Nets.

Marcus Smart replaced Kemba Walker in the C’s starting five, posting 12 points, five rebounds and six assists. And it was Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum that impressed the most, recording 21 and 19 points, respectively.

Both squads are 2-2 since play resumed July 30.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Marcus Smart

SG: Jaylen Brown

SF: Gordon Hayward

PF: Jayson Tatum

C: Daniel Theis

SLOW BUT STEADY START

After a bit of a slow start to the quarter, Boston eventually gained its footing.

The Nets found some success early, but the C’s managed to knot the game at 14-all midway through the quarter. Boston’s lead slowly increased throughout the quarter with Brown leading the team with eight points.

JB for three 👌🏾 pic.twitter.com/WrXsjCfsqQ — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 6, 2020

Smart and Robert Williams also looked solid, with seven and six points apiece.

ˢ ʷ ᶦ ˢ ʰ pic.twitter.com/t8Z6oyD56P — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 6, 2020

Time Lord with the throw down 🔨 pic.twitter.com/SRGkEbZbNn — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 6, 2020

Boston ended the quarter on top 34-25.

BOSTON TAKES CONTROL

The C’s heated up in the second, and fast.

Boston saw some of its best offense since the restart began. After kicking off the quarter on a 13-4 run, the Celtics opened up a 21-point lead midway through the quarter.

Brown, of course, continued to dazzle, while Hayward popped off with nine points in the quarter.

and this kids, is why you never give up on a play ☘️ pic.twitter.com/Q8UeOEFGrv — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 6, 2020

The rest of the half remained relatively quiet, though Boston managed to maintain its double-digit lead up to the final buzzer. Brown led all scorers with 13 points.

C’S HOLD FIRM

Boston entered the second half up 71-52, and their success continued in the third.

Brown wasted no time putting up numbers, tallying a quick seven points to start the quarter.

Boston extended its lead on the Nets to 29 points as the quarter progressed.

Jayson Tatum began to heat up, climbing to 19 points by the end of the quarter.

JT heating up 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/FCziqKuvAk — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 6, 2020

The C’s entered the fourth with a monstrous 106-77 lead over the Nets, with Brown (21) and Tatum (19) leading.

NOTHING BUT NET (NOT NETS)

The C’s luck didn’t change much in the fourth, allowing them to notch their second victory since play resumed.

Boston extended its lead to 33 early in the quarter thanks to some brilliant stuff from both Williams and Smart, who posted 28 and 12 points, respectively, throughout the game.

Javonte Green showed off some skills in the fourth, including a nifty dunk midway through.

There wasn’t much more to this one, with Boston outscoring Brooklyn 43-38 in the fourth.

PLAY OF THE GAME

WHAT.

UP NEXT

The Celtics will take on the Toronto Raptors on Friday, with tip-off scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Ashley Landis/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports Images