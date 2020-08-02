NBA Twitter got saucy over the weekend, and everyone is trying to ketchup.

Twitter user Bingowings14 on Friday showed a photo of a curious-looking, hat-wearing tomato they dubbed “the tomato of confusion.” The tomato since has gone viral because it looks a thousand-million percent like Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird.

Consequently, people woke up Sunday morning to find Bird trending on Twitter, leading many to fear for a man who previously has expressed doubt over his own longevity.

Take a look:

We don’t know anything about this tomato. We don’t know where it was picked, why it has a hat on or what fate befell it after the taking of the photograph.

All we know is it looks alarmingly similar to Larry Bird. Such is life in 2020.

In slightly more relevant Celtics/NBA news, Boston on Sunday will play its second seeding-round game when it faces the Portland Trail Blazers inside the Walt Disney World bubble.

More NBA: Jaylen Brown Trolls Giannis Antetokounmpo, NBA Ref After Celtics-Bucks

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images