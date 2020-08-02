Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NBA Twitter got saucy over the weekend, and everyone is trying to ketchup.

…

Twitter user Bingowings14 on Friday showed a photo of a curious-looking, hat-wearing tomato they dubbed “the tomato of confusion.” The tomato since has gone viral because it looks a thousand-million percent like Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird.

Consequently, people woke up Sunday morning to find Bird trending on Twitter, leading many to fear for a man who previously has expressed doubt over his own longevity.

Take a look:

OMG it really is Larry Bird https://t.co/9FeXtH1f5H — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) August 2, 2020

El tomate Larry Bird pic.twitter.com/m8efZ7QZYi — Juan Manuel D'Angelo (AKA Futboltrotters) (@futboltrotters) August 2, 2020

Larry Bird is trending and it has nothing to do with him being a top 5 all time player and the best forward all time. 🍅 — Frosty Bias (@frostybias) August 2, 2020

Keep it 💯 this Tomato does look like Larry Bird man 🤔😂🤣🤷🏿 pic.twitter.com/hJ0eFO2o10 — Coach Pudgy Miller (@ncpudgy) August 2, 2020

Oh hell nah Twitter really got Larry Bird messed up! 😂 💀 pic.twitter.com/2vY62V2Qjz — momo (@moshil23) August 2, 2020

The Larry Bird Tomato gave me a much needed laugh this Sunday morning. 🐦🍅🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZrOJXxkR4W — Gil Shuga (@GilShuga) August 2, 2020

I’m really surprised that the Larry Bird lookalike wasn’t a cucumber 🥒 🍅 @VeggieTales https://t.co/jt36hkMxfI — Spurs & Spurs (@Spurs_and_Spurs) August 2, 2020

Saw Larry Bird trending and got worried. He’s good. Turns out he has a tomato doppelgänger. https://t.co/Rthi64wB6v — xxSnEaKyPxx (@xxSnEaKyPxx) August 2, 2020

We don’t know anything about this tomato. We don’t know where it was picked, why it has a hat on or what fate befell it after the taking of the photograph.

All we know is it looks alarmingly similar to Larry Bird. Such is life in 2020.

In slightly more relevant Celtics/NBA news, Boston on Sunday will play its second seeding-round game when it faces the Portland Trail Blazers inside the Walt Disney World bubble.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images