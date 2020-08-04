The 2020 NFL season, as of now, will go on as scheduled, but not all of the league’s players will be taking part in the upcoming campaign.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 48 players have opted out of the 2020 season due to concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic. The New England Patriots currently lead the NFL with eight opt-outs, including five key contributors from a season ago. Twenty-six of the 32 franchises have had at least one player opt out.

Players will have until 4 p.m. ET on Thursday to make a decision on their 2020 status. Below is a list of players who have decided to opt out, which will be updated through the deadline.

AFC EAST
New England Patriots
RB Brandon Bolden
OT Marcus Cannon
S Patrick Chung
LB Dont’a Hightower
TE Matt LaCosse
WR Marqise Lee
FB Danny Vitale
OT Najee Toran

Buffalo Bills
CB E.J. Gaines
DT Star Lotulelei

New York Jets
OL Leo Kolomatangi
LB C.J. Mosley

Miami Dolphins
WR Allen Hurns

AFC NORTH
Baltimore Ravens
OT Andre Smith
WR De’Anthony Thomas

Cincinnati Bengals
OT Isaiah Prince
DT Josh Tupou

Cleveland Browns
OT Drake Dorbeck
G Drew Forbes

Pittsburgh Steelers
None

AFC SOUTH
Houston Texans
NT Eddie Vanderdoes

Indianapolis Colts
None

Jacksonville Jaguars
DE Lerentee McCray
DT Al Woods

Tennessee Titans
OT Anthony McKinney

AFC WEST
Denver Broncos
OT Ja’Wuan James
DL Kyle Peko

Kansas City Chiefs
OG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
RB Damien Williams

Las Vegas Raiders
CB D.J. Killings
DE Jeremiah Valoaga

Los Angeles Chargers
None

More NFL: Peter King Would Bet On This Team To Sign Antonio Brown

NFC EAST
Dallas Cowboys
CB Maurice Canady
WR Stephen Guidry
FB Jamize Olawale

New York Giants
WR Da’Mari Scott
OT Nate Solder

Philadelphia Eagles
WR Marquise Goodwin

Washington Football Team
DL Caleb Brantley
LB Josh Harvey-Clemons

NFC NORTH
Chicago Bears
DT Eddie Goldman
S Jordan Lucas

Detroit Lions
WR Geronimo Allison
DT John Atkins

Green Bay Packers
WR Devin Funchess

Minnesota Vikings
DT Michael Pierce

NFC SOUTH
Atlanta Falcons
None

Carolina Panthers
LB Jordan Mack
LB Christian Miller

New Orleans Saints
TE Jason Vander Laan
TE Cole Wick

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
None

NFC WEST
Arizona Cardinals
None

Los Angeles Rams
OT Chandler Brewer

San Francisco 49ers
None

Seattle Seahawks
OL Chance Warmack

More NFL: Pete Carroll “Very Open” To Bringing Back Josh Gordon

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images