The 2020 NFL season, as of now, will go on as scheduled, but not all of the league’s players will be taking part in the upcoming campaign.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 48 players have opted out of the 2020 season due to concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic. The New England Patriots currently lead the NFL with eight opt-outs, including five key contributors from a season ago. Twenty-six of the 32 franchises have had at least one player opt out.

Players will have until 4 p.m. ET on Thursday to make a decision on their 2020 status. Below is a list of players who have decided to opt out, which will be updated through the deadline.

AFC EAST

New England Patriots

RB Brandon Bolden

OT Marcus Cannon

S Patrick Chung

LB Dont’a Hightower

TE Matt LaCosse

WR Marqise Lee

FB Danny Vitale

OT Najee Toran

Buffalo Bills

CB E.J. Gaines

DT Star Lotulelei

New York Jets

OL Leo Kolomatangi

LB C.J. Mosley

Miami Dolphins

WR Allen Hurns

AFC NORTH

Baltimore Ravens

OT Andre Smith

WR De’Anthony Thomas

Cincinnati Bengals

OT Isaiah Prince

DT Josh Tupou

Cleveland Browns

OT Drake Dorbeck

G Drew Forbes

Pittsburgh Steelers

None

AFC SOUTH

Houston Texans

NT Eddie Vanderdoes

Indianapolis Colts

None

Jacksonville Jaguars

DE Lerentee McCray

DT Al Woods

Tennessee Titans

OT Anthony McKinney

AFC WEST

Denver Broncos

OT Ja’Wuan James

DL Kyle Peko

Kansas City Chiefs

OG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

RB Damien Williams

Las Vegas Raiders

CB D.J. Killings

DE Jeremiah Valoaga

Los Angeles Chargers

None

NFC EAST

Dallas Cowboys

CB Maurice Canady

WR Stephen Guidry

FB Jamize Olawale

New York Giants

WR Da’Mari Scott

OT Nate Solder

Philadelphia Eagles

WR Marquise Goodwin

Washington Football Team

DL Caleb Brantley

LB Josh Harvey-Clemons

NFC NORTH

Chicago Bears

DT Eddie Goldman

S Jordan Lucas

Detroit Lions

WR Geronimo Allison

DT John Atkins

Green Bay Packers

WR Devin Funchess

Minnesota Vikings

DT Michael Pierce

NFC SOUTH

Atlanta Falcons

None

Carolina Panthers

LB Jordan Mack

LB Christian Miller

New Orleans Saints

TE Jason Vander Laan

TE Cole Wick

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

None

NFC WEST

Arizona Cardinals

None

Los Angeles Rams

OT Chandler Brewer

San Francisco 49ers

None

Seattle Seahawks

OL Chance Warmack

