The 2020 NFL season, as of now, will go on as scheduled, but not all of the league’s players will be taking part in the upcoming campaign.
As of Tuesday afternoon, 48 players have opted out of the 2020 season due to concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic. The New England Patriots currently lead the NFL with eight opt-outs, including five key contributors from a season ago. Twenty-six of the 32 franchises have had at least one player opt out.
Players will have until 4 p.m. ET on Thursday to make a decision on their 2020 status. Below is a list of players who have decided to opt out, which will be updated through the deadline.
AFC EAST
New England Patriots
RB Brandon Bolden
OT Marcus Cannon
S Patrick Chung
LB Dont’a Hightower
TE Matt LaCosse
WR Marqise Lee
FB Danny Vitale
OT Najee Toran
Buffalo Bills
CB E.J. Gaines
DT Star Lotulelei
New York Jets
OL Leo Kolomatangi
LB C.J. Mosley
Miami Dolphins
WR Allen Hurns
AFC NORTH
Baltimore Ravens
OT Andre Smith
WR De’Anthony Thomas
Cincinnati Bengals
OT Isaiah Prince
DT Josh Tupou
Cleveland Browns
OT Drake Dorbeck
G Drew Forbes
Pittsburgh Steelers
None
AFC SOUTH
Houston Texans
NT Eddie Vanderdoes
Indianapolis Colts
None
Jacksonville Jaguars
DE Lerentee McCray
DT Al Woods
Tennessee Titans
OT Anthony McKinney
AFC WEST
Denver Broncos
OT Ja’Wuan James
DL Kyle Peko
Kansas City Chiefs
OG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
RB Damien Williams
Las Vegas Raiders
CB D.J. Killings
DE Jeremiah Valoaga
Los Angeles Chargers
None
NFC EAST
Dallas Cowboys
CB Maurice Canady
WR Stephen Guidry
FB Jamize Olawale
New York Giants
WR Da’Mari Scott
OT Nate Solder
Philadelphia Eagles
WR Marquise Goodwin
Washington Football Team
DL Caleb Brantley
LB Josh Harvey-Clemons
NFC NORTH
Chicago Bears
DT Eddie Goldman
S Jordan Lucas
Detroit Lions
WR Geronimo Allison
DT John Atkins
Green Bay Packers
WR Devin Funchess
Minnesota Vikings
DT Michael Pierce
NFC SOUTH
Atlanta Falcons
None
Carolina Panthers
LB Jordan Mack
LB Christian Miller
New Orleans Saints
TE Jason Vander Laan
TE Cole Wick
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
None
NFC WEST
Arizona Cardinals
None
Los Angeles Rams
OT Chandler Brewer
San Francisco 49ers
None
Seattle Seahawks
OL Chance Warmack
