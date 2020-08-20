Patriots Training Camp Notes: Cam Newton Outperforms Fellow QBs On Day 4

FOXBORO, Mass. — In their first three open training camp practices, the New England Patriots split reps almost equally between their three starting quarterback hopefuls.

That was not the case on Day 4.

Here’s everything we saw at Thursday’s Patriots practice, including some interesting developments behind center:

Attire: Full pads

Absent: WR N’Keal Harry, S Adrian Phillips, CB Stephon Gilmore, RB Sony Michel, RB Lamar Miller, OT Yodny Cajuste, DT Beau Allen, DE Derek Rivers, DE Tashawn Bower

Phillips, Gilmore and Cajuste were new absences. Harry missed his second straight practice. That’s a concerning trend for a player who dealt with multiple preseason injuries last summer.

Physically unable to perform list: Michel, Miller

Limited: WR Julian Edelman, WR Will Hastings, WR Jeff Thomas, LB Anfernee Jennings

This was the first time the Patriots had all three of their undrafted receivers (Hastings, Thomas and Isaiah Zuber) on the field together in camp, with Thomas making his practice debut. Hastings and Thomas appeared limited but did take a few reps in team drills.

All three of the Patriots’ UDFA receivers are practicing today. Isaiah Zuber, Will Hastings, Jeff Thomas (in order) pic.twitter.com/da05IwYIDU — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 20, 2020

Jennings, a 2020 third-round draft pick, practiced in front of reporters for the first time. He was limited.

Edelman, who sat out Tuesday’s practice, did not take part in team drills.

QB stats:

11-on-11s:

Cam Newton: 7 of 13

Brian Hoyer: 6 of 11

Jarrett Stidham: 2 of 6, two INTs

7-on-7s:

Newton: 3 of 4

Hoyer: 0 of 4, one INT

Stidham: 0 of 0

QB winner: Newton, but almost by default.

The 2015 NFL MVP didn’t have any standout moments and clearly is still adjusting to the Patriots’ offense, but he fewer mistakes and was more accurate than Stidham or Hoyer and also got to show off his mobility a bit. Newton had a chance for a big gain to Jakobi Meyers but overthrew the second-year wideout.

As for the others, this was a rough day for both Hoyer and Stidham.

Hoyer was erratic in 7-on-7s — his first three throws went underthrow, overthrow, underthrow — and 11s before settling down and completing four of his final five passes. In the first 11-on-11 period, he and fourth-string rookie Brian Lewerke worked with a group of offensive players on one field while Newton and Stidham switched off on the other.

For the first time in camp, Stidham received significantly fewer reps than his QB counterparts. He didn’t take a snap in 7-on-7s, and his third pass attempt of 11s (after completions to J.J. Taylor and Devin Ross) was picked off by undrafted rookie cornerback Myles Bryant. On his next rep, Stidham threw off-target to Damiere Byrd on a comeback route, resulting in an interception for Justin Bethel.

His next time out, after a handoff to Damien Harris, he threw wide of a crossing Devin Asiasi, missing the open tight end. He attempted just one pass for the remainder of practice, a toss to Olszewski in the end zone that was broken up by Bryant.

Stidham has thrown six interceptions over the final three practices (and nearly threw another on Wednesday), compared to one for Hoyer and two for Newton.

After the split period, the QB order in team drills went:

Newton

Hoyer

Stidham

Newton

(change field location)

Newton

Hoyer

Stidham

Newton

Hoyer

Stidham

At this point, no clear favorite has emerged in this high-profile roster battle, but Stidham will need to take better care of the ball moving forward if he wants to beat out the more accomplished Newton.