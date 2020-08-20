Julian Edelman Sends Message To Patriots Fans About Empty Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium just won’t be the same this fall.

Massachusetts recently announced the New England Patriots’ home stadium must remain fan-less through at least September. That’s right: There won’t be a fan in the stands until October at the earliest.

The decision, understandable given the threat of COVID-19, nevertheless is disappointing for many Patriots fans and players. Julian Edelman on Wednesday used Instagram to send a comforting message to the team’s supporters.

“Pats Nation, with the news yesterday, I can see why some of you are disappointed and frustrated,” he wrote in the caption. “Without a doubt it’s going to be different this September without every single one of you cheering us on. But don’t you worry … We’ll be right here when you get back.”

Whether Gillette Stadium hosts any fans this season remains to be seen. The COVID-19 pandemic remains as unpredictable in late summer as it was at its onset.

As for the Patriots, they’ve been hard at work preparing for their first season in two decades without Tom Brady.