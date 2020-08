The Red Sox are getting their work in prior to the Aug. 31 Major League Baseball trade deadline.

Boston on Friday acquired pitchers Nick Pivetta and Connor Seabold from the Philadelphia Phillies for Brandon Workman, Heath Hembree and cash considerations.

The #RedSox today traded RHPs Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree and cash considerations, along with a player to be named later or cash considerations, to the Phillies, in exchange for RHP Nick Pivetta and minor league RHP Connor Seabold. — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 22, 2020

Workman compiled a 4.05 ERA in seven games for the Red Sox, while Hembree was 2-0 with a 5.59 ERA.

Pivetta, a right-handed pitcher, appeared in three games with the Phillies this season. Seabold went 4-2 last year in the minors with a 2.24 ERA.