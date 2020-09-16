Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Beaten Out By Pascal Siakam For All-NBA Second Team

NBA broadcasters and sportswriters apparently believe Pascal Siakam had a better season than Jayson Tatum — and Jimmy Butler, for that matter.

Siakam, who made the All-Star team this season and had a great season for the Toronto Raptors, was named to the All-NBA Second Team on Wednesday, receiving 15 voting points ahead both Tatum and Butler. The Boston Celtics forward and Miami Heat star were joined on the All-NBA Third Team by Rudy Gobert, Russell Westbrook and the perpetually overrated Ben Simmons.

Votes were cast before the start of the postseason. Here are the full voting results, via Forbes’ Chris Grenham:

Tatum received 32 second team votes, tied with Jimmy Butler for the most of any player on the third team. He finished 15 voting points behind Pascal Siakam. pic.twitter.com/0SzTORN1kt — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) September 16, 2020

Siakam averaged slightly more rebounds and assists than Tatum, but he fell short in virtually all other categories. Tatum also ascended to a near-elite level of defense, and he unarguably had more MVP-like performances than Siakam.