Celtics Vs. Raptors Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 2 Online

The Celtics and Raptors are set for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Boston and Toronto will meet Tuesday afternoon inside the Walt Disney World bubble for the second game of their second-round NBA Playoffs series. The Celtics dominated the Raptors in Sunday’s Game 1 to take a 1-0 edge in the series.

Will Boston continue its undefeated start to the postseason and take a 2-0 series lead, or will the defending NBA champions even the score? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Celtics-Raptors Game 2 online and on TV:

When: Tuesday, Sept. 1, at 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images