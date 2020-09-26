Celtics’ Injury Report Shows Team At Full Strength For Game 6 Vs. Heat

Any bumps and bruises the Boston Celtics are dealing with aren’t enough to keep anyone out of action Sunday.

With the exception of Romeo Langford, who is done for the season after getting wrist surgery, the Celtics’ injury report for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals was clean.

#NEBHInjuryReport for Game 6:



Romeo Langford (right wrist surgery) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 26, 2020

That’s promising for the Celtics, for obvious reasons.

Jayson Tatum was spotted with his right leg heavily iced following Boston’s Game 5 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday, but Tatum downplayed it.

“Yeah, I mean, I’m fine,” he said after the game, via MassLive. “Everybody dealing with a little soreness. It’s just the Playoffs, a lot of minutes.

Gordon Hayward also is getting back into routine game action following an ankle injury, but yet again he too seems to be fine.

Celtics-Heat Game 6 will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

