Romeo Langford Injury: Celtics Rookie Out For Season After Wrist Surgery

Romeo Langford’s rookie season officially is ending just as it started: on the sidelines.

Injuries have marred the Indiana product’s first NBA campaign, which officially came to an end Tuesday.

The Boston Celtics announced that Langford underwent successful surgery to repair the scapholunate ligament in his right wrist.

All told, Langford appeared in 39 games this season, seven of which came in the postseason. In 32 regular season games, he averaged 2.5 points and 1.3 rebounds over 11.6 minutes per game.

Langford last appeared in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference final, playing just over a minute.