Enes Kanter, Tacko Fall Do Some Hilarious Karaoke On Celtics’ Day Off

The Boston Celtics have the day off Saturday before Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals Sunday night.

So, naturally, Enes Kanter and Tacko Fall found a creative way to keep themselves entertained during their downtime.

The duo had a little fun doing some karaoke in one of the designated common areas within the NBA’s Walt Disney World bubble. They even performed the classic “Ain’t No Sunshine” by Bill Withers, which Kanter subsequently posted to his Twitter and Instagram.

They call themselves the “Halal Brothers.” (At least, Kanter does.) And, well, you have to hear it for yourself.

Hey, at least they’re good sports.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images