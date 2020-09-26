Tanner Houck Set To Make Final Start Of 2020 As Red Sox Take On Braves

Tanner Houck will get the ball for the Boston Red Sox in the penultimate game of 2020.

The 2020 Major League Baseball season has been a roller coaster for the Red Sox with one of the high points being Houck’s undefeated start to his MLB career.

Houck enters Saturday’s clash with the Braves sporting a 2-0 record across his first two career starts while allowing just one earned run.

For more on the young pitcher, check out the “Need To Know” video above from Friday night’s “NESN After Hours,” presented by People’s United Bank.