Eye-Opening Alex Verdugo Stat Suggests Red Sox Outfielder Is Star In Making

We get it: You miss Mookie Betts. He’s a generational player, and it isn’t easy watching him perform like an MVP for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

However, let’s not act like the Red Sox got dusted in a trade that many initially felt would live in infamy. In fact, at this juncture, it looks like Boston made out relatively well.

Alex Verdugo has been excellent this season — plain and simple. The 24-year-old went 2-for-4 Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves and now is hitting .315 with five homers on the campaign. He also has played exceptional defense from both corner outfield spots.

Verdugo has been particularly good over the past month. Tucker Boynton, a Boston sports commentator who specializes in stats, did us all a favor and crunched the numbers on Verdugo’s current 162-game pace.

Check this out: