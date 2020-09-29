Indians Vs. Yankees Live Stream: Watch MLB Wild Card Round Game Online

Tuesday’s slate of Major League Baseball postseason wraps up with the Yankees and Indians in a primetime matchup.

Cleveland and New York will send their aces to the mound in Shane Bieber and Gerrit Cole in the best-of-three series.

The Yankees finished second in the American League East division and fifth overall, while the Indians also were second in the AL Central and had the fourth-best record in the AL.

Here’s how to watch Indians vs. Yankees online:

When: Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 7:08 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Fubo TV — Free Trial | ESPN

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images