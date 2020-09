This certainly has a big-game feel.

Election season kicks off in earnest Tuesday night in Cleveland where President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will square off in their first debate ahead of the 2020 election.

Here’s how to watch Tuesday night’s debate.

When: Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 9 p.m. ET

TV: Multiple channels (CBS, ABC, FOX, CNN, FOX News, MSNBC)

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CSPAN on YouTube

