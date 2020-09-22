NFL Rumors: Could Jimmy Garoppolo Return To 49ers Lineup In Week 3?

Jimmy Garoppolo fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback sustained a high ankle sprain during Sunday’s contest against the New York Giants, but his prognosis remains in question.

That said, he apparently still has a chance to play this Sunday vs. New York.

“We had an MRI truck scheduled up here, and that truck broke last night,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday, per ESPN’s Wagoner. “The local hospital is helping us out with MRIs, so that’s why we’re behind on everything.”

Garappolo is 1-1 in 2020. He helped lead the Niners to the Super Bowl last season, though San Fran fell just short of the title.