NFL Rumors: Patriots Sign Division III Receiver To Fill Final Practice Squad Spot

The New England Patriots’ initial 16-man practice squad included one new face.

Mason Kinsey, an undrafted rookie wide receiver out of Division III Berry College, signed a practice squad contract with the Patriots on Sunday, according to an announcement from Berry’s athletic department.

Kinsey spent training camp with the Tennessee Titans. He was released Saturday during final roster cuts and cleared waivers Sunday.

The small-school product put up monster numbers at the D-III level, racking up 203 catches for 3,343 yards and 50 touchdowns over his four seasons at Berry. Those 50 scores included 17 as a sophomore in 2017 and 16 in both 2018 and 2019. He also returned punts and kicks in college.

At his pre-draft pro day, Kinsey posted a 4.65-second 40-yard dash, 7.30-second three-cone drill, 4.34-second short shuttle, 10-foot, 5-inch broad jump and 37.5-inch vertical at 5-foot-10, 198 pounds.

Kinsey is the only member of the Patriots’ initial practice squad who spent the summer with a different NFL organization. He’s one of three receivers in the 16-man group, along with fellow UDFA Isaiah Zuber and third-year pro Devin Ross.

Wideout Jeff Thomas, one of New England’s most highly touted undrafted rookies, did not make the 53-man roster and was not included in the team’s initial practice squad.

Kinsey, who was not present at Sunday’s practice, must undergo COVID-19 testing before he can physically join the team.

