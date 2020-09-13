Patriots Fans Will Despise Tom Brady’s First Bucs Gameday Hype Video

If it didn’t already feel real, it should by now.

Tom Brady on Sunday will play quarterback for an NFL team other than the New England Patriots. The 43-year-old will lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a late-afternoon matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

Ahead of his Bucs debut, Brady took to social media to share his first gameday hype video of the 2020 season. Let’s just say it’ll be a tough watch for Patriots fans.

Take a look:

Yeah, that’s weird, and it always will be.

As excited as Brady seemingly is to play for the Buccaneers, the future Hall of Famer reportedly had his sights set on a different franchise during free agency.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images