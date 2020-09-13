Dolphins Vs. Patriots Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 1 Game Online

Sunday officially marks the start of a new era in Foxboro.

Tom Brady, who held the Patriots’ starting quarterback job from 2001 to 2019, has moved on to Tampa Bay. Cam Newton now is the man under center for New England, and he’ll make his Patriots debut against an AFC East rival.

The Miami Dolphins got the best of New England last season, as their upset Week 17 victory at Gillette Stadium spoiled the Patriots’ chances of earning a first-round playoff bye. As such, revenge likely will be on the minds of Bill Belichick and Co. when the division foes meet in Week 1.

Here’s how to watch Dolphins-Patriots online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images