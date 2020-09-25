Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Red Sox-Braves Opener For Shot At Cash Prize

The Boston Red Sox’s trip to Atlanta might prove fruitful for the team and one fan.

When the Red Sox face the Braves on Friday night, fans can have a stake in the action by playing NESN Games’ “Predict The Game” during the matchup. Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame in order to sign up and play “Predict The Game.” First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.

NESN’s broadcast of Red Sox-Braves will feature on-screen questions that will prompt fans to vote on various predictive questions online. There will be additional questions online, and your chances to win will improve with each correct prediction.

The highest-scoring “Predict The Game” player at the end of Friday’s Red Sox-Braves game will win a $250 digital cash gift card.

Thumbnail photo via NESN