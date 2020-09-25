NFL Rumors: Patriots’ David Andrews Could Miss Multiple Games With Broken Thumb

New details have emerged regarding the status of the New England Patriots’ starting center.

David Andrews, who’s sat out New England’s last two practices with what the team is calling a hand injury, underwent surgery this week to repair a broken thumb on his snapping hand, according to a report Friday from Jay Glazer of FOX Sports.

Per Glazer’s report, Andrews has tried snapping with his left hand but is “likely out this week and potentially more.”

Andrews was present at practice Thursday, sporting a large wrap/cast on his right thumb.

C David Andrews has returned to Patriots practice. RB James White and practice squad TE Jake Burt are the only absences.



Andrews has his right thumb heavily wrapped. pic.twitter.com/BJWEzCUj4O — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) September 24, 2020

If Andrews cannot play Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, 2019 fourth-round draft pick Hjalte Froholdt could get the nod in his place.

Froholdt spent his entire rookie year on injured reserve and has only played on special teams this season. He also only played guard during the 2019 preseason but saw significant reps at center this summer.

“(Froholdt is) way ahead of where he was last year on a number of levels,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Friday morning, “and he’s still a young player that has a lot of room to grow and works very hard at it. He’s taken a step to being close to playing, and hopefully he’ll be able to compete for playing time here as he continues to improve.”

The Patriots also could choose to elevate veteran center/guard James Ferentz from the practice squad or shift Joe Thuney from left guard to center.

Andrews, a team captain, has played every offensive snap through two games after missing all of last season with blood clots in his lungs.

“He’s the piece that holds it all together as the center,” left tackle Isaiah Wynn said this week. “He’s the captain. With all his knowledge, he’s very reliable. When we don’t know something, he knows the answer to it. Just him being the key piece has been helpful and great.”

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images