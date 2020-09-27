Watch Patriots’ Deatrich Wise Score First Touchdown Of NFL Career

The Patriots scored two touchdowns in seven seconds Sunday afternoon, and the latter score came from an unlikely source.

New England swelled its lead over the Las Vegas Raiders to 29-13 in the fourth quarter on Rex Burkhead’s third touchdown of the Week 3 contest. Things quickly went from bad to worse for the visitors, as their first play after the ensuing kickoff resulted in a strip sack of Derek Carr in the end zone. Shilique Calhoun and Deatrich Wise got to the Raiders quarterback and Wise recovered the loose ball for a touchdown.

You can check out the play in the video here.

Wise’s score marked the Patriots’ ninth non-offensive touchdown since the start of the 2019 season, the highest mark in the league.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images