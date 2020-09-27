Watch Rex Burkhead Embarrass Defender On Touchdown Catch Vs. Raiders

A relatively slow first half for the Patriots ended on a high note Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Rex Burkhead’s first touchdown of the 2020 season extended New England’s lead over the Las Vegas Raiders to 13-3 with less than a minute to go in the second quarter. Burkhead hauled in a screen pass from Cam Newton before getting by Raiders safety Jonathan Abrams with a sharp cut and leaping over the goal line.

You can check out the touchdown in the video below:

Rex Burkhead decided to crowd surf pic.twitter.com/aYsMFAMh9O — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 27, 2020

New England’s 10-point lead didn’t last very long, however. Derek Carr connected with tight end Foster Moreau for a 1-yard touchdown seconds before the break to trim the home team’s advantage to 13-10.

