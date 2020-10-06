Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Is Recipient Of NBA Cares Community Assist Award

Jaylen Brown has shown immense growth in his short time in the NBA, both on and off the basketball court.

The Boston Celtics player, wise well beyond his years, last season became the youngest player to be voted vice president of the NBA Players Association. And he’s since flourished as a prominent voice in the NBA ever since.

For that, his leadership was recognized yet again, as he was one of five recipients of the NBA Cares Community Assist Award winners named Monday.

"I'm going to do everything I can while I'm here to pull the next person up." – @FCHWPO pic.twitter.com/vI3KEkmrDJ — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 5, 2020

Per a release from the league, Brown was chosen because he “continuously demonstrated leadership in Boston and Atlanta (where Brown is from) and throughout the hiatus and restart.”

Brown’s march in Atlanta, where he drove 15 hours from Boston to organize a peaceful protest in wake of the George Floyd shooting, as well as a substantial contribution to the Boston Resiliency Fund were noted by the NBA.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul, Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes, Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill and Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell also received the award.

The five players were recognized for their “commitment to social justice, COVID-19 relief and more” with each receiving $10,000 to put towards a charity of their choice.

Well deserved.

Thumbnail photo via Ashley Landis/Pool Photo/USA TODAY Sports Images