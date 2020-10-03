NFL COVID-19: Chiefs Practice Squad Quarterback Also Tests Positive

Quarterback Cam Newton wasn’t the only player involved in Sunday’s New England Patriots-Kansas City Chiefs game to test positive for COVID-19.

Chiefs practice squad QB Jordan Ta’amu also registered a positie test, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Saturday.

The Patriots-Chiefs game, which was scheduled to be played Sunday at 4:25 p.m. in Kansas City, has been rescheduled to Monday or Tuesday, according to the NFL.

The Patriots were scheduled to leave for Kansas City at 1 p.m., but they now will not leave until Sunday or Monday pending no other positive test results.

