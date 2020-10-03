Patriots’ Cam Newton Tests Positive For COVID-19, Won’t Play Vs. Chiefs

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, a source confirmed to NESN.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news Saturday morning.

The Patriots released a statement on the matter but did not name Newton.

“Late last night, we received notice that a Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19. The player immediately entered self-quarantine. Several additional players, coaches and staff who have been in close contact with the player received point of care tests this morning and all were negative for COVID-19.

“We are in close consultation with the NFL, as well as our team of independent doctors and specialists, and will follow their guidance regarding our scheduled trip to Kansas City and game against the Chiefs. The health and safety of our team, as well as our opponent, are of highest priority.”

Brian Hoyer has been the Patriots’ backup quarterback this season and seemingly would be in line to start against the Chiefs. The Patriots also could start Jarrett Stidham, though he has yet to dress for a game this season.

The 2-1 Patriots are scheduled to play the 3-0 Chiefs on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. in Kansas City. The Patriots were set to leave for Kansas City at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

This news could get the Patriots-Chiefs matchup postponed, though ESPN’s Dan Graziano noted that one positive test has not forced other games to be rescheduled.

Because this is Cam, it will necessarily gather much more attention. But the fact is, the Falcons had a player (A.J. Terrell) test positive last week, he didn't play, all other tests came back fine, they played Bears Sunday, no Falcons or Bears got sick. Same procedures in place. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) October 3, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images