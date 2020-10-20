NFL Week 7 Power Rankings: Steelers, Buccaneers Climb While Packers Drop

NFL teams are beginning to separate themselves with the good proving good and the bad (cough, cough Jets) continuing to look terrible.

It’s led to a pretty fluid situation in our latest NFL Power Rankings as three of the teams in the top-five hold a different position than they did just last week.

Here’s how our Week 7 rankings break down:

1. Kansas City Chiefs (5-1, last week: 1)

The Chiefs rebounded from a Week 5 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders with a one-sided win over the Buffalo Bills. If Kansas City, which is adding Le’Veon Bell, can run the ball like it did Monday, then look out.

2. Seattle Seahawks (5-0, 3)

Despite being on their bye week, the NFC’s top team moved up a spot as the Green Bay Packers fell outside the top five.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-0, 5)

The Steelers faced their first real test of the 2020 campaign, and passed with flying colors as their defense continued to look elite against what was looking like a good Cleveland Browns’ offense.

4. Baltimore Ravens (5-1, 4)

It took much more of an effort than many believed it would, but the Ravens pulled out a hard-fought verdict over the one-win Philadelphia Eagles.

5. Tennessee Titans (5-0, 6)

Head coach Mike Vrabel and the Titans needed everything they had, but came through with an impressive win over the AFC South-rival Houston Texans.

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2, 11)

The Bucs bounced back in a huge way Sunday, earning a dominant win over the Packers. It was, however, the Tampa defense which completely stole the show from Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

7. Green Bay Packers (4-1, 2)

While we hate to put too much emphasis on just one loss, the fact is the Buccaneers made Rodgers and the Packers look pedestrian, allowing just 10 points while forcing two interceptions.

8. Buffalo Bills (4-2, 7)

The Bills have dropped consecutive games with their most recent coming Monday against the top-ranked Chiefs. Buffalo does, however, hold a one-game lead in the AFC East.

9. New Orleans Saints (3-2, 9)

The Saints return from their Week 6 bye with the hopes of finally having receiver Michael Thomas back in the fold.

10. Chicago Bears (5-1, 14)

Chicago has allowed less than 20 points in four games this season, the most recent of which came against the Carolina Panthers. An NFC postseason berth is certainly gaining steam.

11. Los Angeles Rams (4-2, 8)

The San Francisco 49ers beat the Rams at their own game Sunday, dealing Los Angeles its first loss in three games.

12. Indianapolis Colts (3-2, 13)

The Colts overcame a 21-point deficit and earned a win over the Cincinnati Bengals. And while the comeback is certainly worth noting, so is the fact they were outplayed by the Bengals at the start.

12. San Francisco 49ers (3-3, 16)

Jimmy Garoppolo rebounded rather impressively Sunday, leading the Niners to a win over the Rams. We’ll see how he fares against the Patriots this weekend.

14. Cleveland Browns (4-2, 12)

It’s not that the Browns had their four-game win streak snapped in Pittsburgh, but it’s how it happened — a 38-7 loss — that’s a bit concerning.

15. New England Patriots (2-3, 10)

The Patriots suffered their most disappointing loss of the season Sunday, falling to the Denver Broncos at home. The Cam Newton-led offense looked lost.

16. Las Vegas Raiders (3-2, 15)

The Raiders will welcome Brady and the Buccaneers into Vegas this week, coming off a bye which followed an impressive win over the Chiefs.

17. Arizona Cardinals (3-2, 19)

The Cardinals put a beatdown on the Cowboys during “Monday Night Football,” benefitting from a dominant defensive effort with four forced turnovers.

18. Carolina Panthers (3-3, 17)

The Panthers had their three-game win streak snapped with a loss to the Bears, their first without running back Christian McCaffrey.

19. Miami Dolphins (3-3, 24)

A shutout win over the New York Jets helped the Dolphins close the Bills’ advantage in the AFC East to just one game. Miami now enters a bye week.

20. Los Angeles Chargers (1-4, 20)

The Chargers have been more impressive than their record indicates, and now enter a clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars with potential to get back in the win column.

21. Dallas Cowboys (2-4, 18)

The absence of quarterback Dak Prescott was glaring during their 38-10 loss on “Monday Night Football.” Two fumbles from Ezekiel Elliot certainly didn’t help either.

22. Denver Broncos (2-3, 28)

The Broncos earned an impressive road win at Gillette Stadium over Cam Newton and the Patriots. Could Drew Lock’s return ignite something in Denver?

23. Philadelphia Eagles (1-4-1, 22)

The Eagles scratched and clawed against the Ravens, but ultimately fell in a second consecutive defeat. Philly suffered additional losses with the injuries to Zach Ertz and Miles Sanders.

24. Cincinnati Bengals (1-4-1, 23)

The Bengals scored 24 first-half points against a good Colts defense but couldn’t hang on. Cincinnati has allowed 25 or more points in four of its six games this year.

25. Detroit Lions (2-3, 25)

Head coach Matt Patricia will seemingly keep his job for another week after the Lions took care of business against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

26. Atlanta Falcons (1-5, 26)

The Falcons offense came alive Sunday with Matt Ryan and Julio Jones (finally) connecting for two scores in a win over the Minnesota Vikings.

27. Minnesota Vikings (1-4, 21)

The Vikings got throttled by the winless Falcons, and now have a bye before a matchup with the Packers.

28. Houston Texans (1-5, 27)

The Texans gave the unbeaten Titans all they could handle, but it wasn’t enough as Houston’s defense allowed 263 yards rushing and more than 600 (!!) yards of offense in an overtime loss.

29. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5, 29)

The Jaguars got pummeled by a bad Lions team, their fifth-straight loss. They’re back to looking like Jacksonville.

30. New York Giants (1-5, 31)

The Meadowlands are on the up and up. The Giants claimed their first win of the season, and as you may have guessed, it came against a NFC East rival.

31. Washington Football Team (1-5, 30)

Washington dropped its fifth straight and now enters another divisional clash against the Cowboys on Sunday.

32. New York Jets (0-6, 32)

It seems the Jets releasing arguably their most talented offensive player in Le’Veon Bell wasn’t the answer to their problems. Who would’ve thought?

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images