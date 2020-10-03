Patriots Release Statement On Cam Newton’s Positive COVID-19 Test

The New England Patriots released a statement Saturday morning confirming one of their players tested positive for COVID-19.

The statement did not identify the player, but a source confirmed to NESN.com’s Doug Kyed that it was starting quarterback Cam Newton.

Newton will not play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Late last night, we received notice that a Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19,” the statement read. “The player immediately entered self-quarantine. Several additional players, coaches and staff who have been in close contact with the player received point of care tests this morning and all were negative for COVID-19.

“We are in close consultation with the NFL, as well as our team of independent doctors and specialists, and will follow their guidance regarding our scheduled trip to Kansas City and game against the Chiefs. The health and safety of our team, as well as our opponent, are of highest priority.”

Newton is the first Patriots player to test positive for the coronavirus. Before Saturday, New England was one of the few NFL teams that had not placed a player on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Either Brian Hoyer or Jarrett Stidham will start at quarterback against Kansas City. Hoyer has been Newton’s primary backup this season, with Stidham sitting out the first three games as a healthy scratch.

The Patriots have delayed their departure to Kansas City, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

