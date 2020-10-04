Raiders Vs. Bills Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 4 Game Online

We’re already into Week 4 of the NFL season, but it’s still hard to separate some of the better teams from the rest of the pack given the small sample size.

But one AFC matchup in particular Sunday can be considered an “are we sure they’re good yet” type of game.

The undefeated Buffalo Bills travel west this week to take on the Las Vegas Raiders, whose only loss this year has come from the New England Patriots.

Here’s how to tune in on television and online:

When: Sunday, Oct. 4 at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Online: FuboTV — free trial

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images