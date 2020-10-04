Cam Newton Expresses Gratitude On Instagram After Positive COVID Test

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton addressed his positive COVID-19 test in an Instagram post Sunday afternoon.

“I will never question God’s reasoning; just will always respond with, ‘Yes Lord!!’ ” Newton wrote. “I appreciate all the love, support, and well wishes!! I will take this time to get healthy and self-reflect on the other amazing things that I should be grateful for!!”

Newton tested positive for the coronavirus late Friday night and was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list the following day. He’s the first — and, to date, only — Patriots player to test positive since training camp began.

Newton’s timetable to return will depend on whether or not he is symptomatic. At the very least, he’ll miss this week’s matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, which was rescheduled from Sunday afternoon to Monday night (7:05 p.m. ET kickoff).

If Newton is asymptomatic, he theoretically could play next Sunday against the Denver Broncos if he returns consecutive negative tests separated by at least 24 hours this week. (These tests must take place at least five days after his initial diagnosis.) If he has symptoms, he would not be eligible to return until after the Broncos game.

The Patriots are expected to start veteran QB Brian Hoyer against the Chiefs, with second-year pro Jarrett Stidham serving as his backup. New England has a fourth quarterback, Jacob Dolegala, on its practice squad.

