How Can Patriots Address Nose Tackle Need With Beau Allen Out For Season?

Guy: 315 pounds

Adam Butler: 300 pounds

Byron Cowart: 300 pounds

Nick Thurman: 305 pounds

Carl Davis: 320 pounds

Allen is listed at 327 pounds. The Patriots lost nose tackle Danny Shelton in free agency this offseason. He’s listed at 335 pounds.

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. Unless the Patriots want to pry Shelton back away from the Lions, here are some options if they want to sign or trade for a defensive tackle:

DONTARI POE, FA

Poe was released by the Dallas Cowboys last week for being overweight. The Patriots need more size. Maybe that would be a good thing in New England. (We’re joking, but still.)

Poe’s career has taken a downturn after making Pro Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013 and 2014. He’s played for the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and Cowboys since 2017. The 2012 first-round pick is listed at 346 pounds.

ANTWAUN WOODS, DALLAS COWBOYS

Woods is 318 pounds but has a lower center of gravity at 6-foot-1. He’d be a cheap option, and the Cowboys, who are 2-6, might be willing to give up a piece for a low-round draft pick.

DALVIN TOMLINSON, NEW YORK GIANTS

Tomlinson, a 2017 second-round pick, is on the last year of his rookie contract. The Giants are 1-6 on the season and will likely lose to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. Giants head coach Joe Judge might be willing to work with the Patriots on a trade.

Tomlinson, who’s 6-foot-3, 318 pounds, is ninth in PFF’s run-stop percentage metric.

AUSTIN JOHNSON, NEW YORK GIANTS

Johnson is another big-bodied option on the Giants at 6-foot-4, 315 pounds. He’s buried on the depth chart behind Tomlinson, Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence and B.J. Hill.

JOHN JENKINS, CHICAGO BEARS

Jenkins has had a tough start to the season with stints on the COVID-19/reserve and injured reserve lists. He has experience in a defense similar to New England’s after playing under head coach Brian Flores, a former Patriots assistant, with the Miami Dolphins last year.

At 6-foot-3, 327 pounds, he has similar size to Allen.

DAMON HARRISON, SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

“Snacks” is currently on the Seahawks’ practice squad, so the Patriots could sign him to their 53-man roster. He’s 6-foot-3, 350 pounds and played under former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia on the Detroit Lions in 2018 and 2019.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images