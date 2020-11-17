Nick Foles Injury: Here’s Latest Update On Bears Quarterback

A scary scene played out in the final moments of the Week 10 “Monday Night Football” game, but it appears things looked worse than they actually were.

In the final seconds of Chicgao’s 19-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Bears quarterback Nick Foles was thrown pretty hard to the ground as he made a pass, landing square on his hip.

The veteran signal-caller ultimately left Soldier Field on a cart. After the game, head coach Matt Nagy had little in the way of an update, saying it either was a hip or leg injury.

NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo shared an encouraging update Tuesday on what ultimately is considered a hip ailment.

“I was told overnight that Foles is actually OK. Despite how that looked, initial tests are extremely positive,” Garofolo said on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.” “There was no sign of a break, according to sources, in the hip. That is the area that they are focused on with Nick Foles … So maybe the immediate fear was there was a fracture in the hip, but tests taken at the stadium did not reveal a fracture, so that is really good news for Nick Foles, at least initially. “

From @gmfb: Despite the image of him leaving the field on a cart, #Bears QB Nick Foles did not suffer a major injury, sources say. Initial tests showed no fracture in his hip. He'll undergo further evaluation. pic.twitter.com/LmKR6uiYit — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 17, 2020

Garfaolo also notes, unsurprisingly, that Foles will have to continue to undergo more tests.

The Bears will be on bye in Week 11, so that only should help Foles’ status as he’ll have some down time to recuperate.

Thumbnail photo via Quinn Harris/USA TODAY Sports Images