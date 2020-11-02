How Bill Belichick ‘Really Disappointed’ Rodney Harrison In Patriots-Bills

The Patriots tried to catch the Bills napping Sunday afternoon as they attempted to mount a comeback against their division rival.

Unfortunately for New England, the roll of the dice did not pay off.

The Patriots knotted things up with the Bills late in the third quarter of the teams’ Week 8 matchup. A Damien Harris 22-yard touchdown run and an ensuing two-point conversion leveled the score at 14-14 and shifted the momentum on New England’s side. But it was only mere moments later when Buffalo retook control.

The visitors dialed up an onside kick that was unsuccessful and gave Josh Allen and Co. the ball at the Patriots’ 45-yard line. Buffalo took advantage of the field position, scoring a go-ahead touchdown shortly before the start of the fourth quarter. New England once again evened the score in the final frame but ultimately fell in the closing seconds.

The onside-kick call can be looked at in a few ways. Some might view it as an aggressive decision by a team vying for a much-needed win, while others might have thought it wreaked of desperation. Rodney Harrison, for one, was not at all in favor of the call.