We now have the Boston Celtics schedule in our clutches.

Well, some of it.

Prior to Friday, two C’s games were known: their opener against the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 23, and their Christmas Day game against the Brooklyn Nets.

But a chunk of the rest was released Friday, as the NBA announced the schedule for the league through the first days of March. The remaining games will be announced well into the season.

The schedule can be found through that link.