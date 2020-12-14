Champions League Draw: UEFA Sets Exciting Round Of 16 Matchups

Would-be kings of European men’s club soccer now know the next steps they must take on the road to glory.

The draw for the UEFA Champions League round of 16 took place Monday morning in Nyon, Switzerland, with European soccer’s governing body setting the matchups for the first knockout stage of the competition.

The teams will play two-game series — each side will host one — and the team that scores the most goals will advance to the quarterfinals.

Here are the matchups:

Borussia Monchengladbach versus Manchester City

Lazio versus Bayern Munich

Atletico Madrid versus Chelsea

RB Leipzig versus Liverpool

Porto versus Juventus

Barcelona versus PSG

Sevilla versus Borussia Dortmund

Atalanta versus Real Madrid

The Champions League round of 16 schedule is as follows: The first legs will take place Feb. 16, 17, 23 and 24. The second legs will take place March 9, 10, 16 and 17. All games will kick off at 3 p.m. ET.

UEFA will conduct another draw for the quarterfinals and semifinals March 19.

