Could Adam Gase Join Patriots’ Coaching Staff If Fired By Jets?

Even though the Jets have looked like a respectable football team the last two weeks, it’s still tough to imagine Adam Gase will return as New York’s head coach next season.

If Gase is fired by the Jets after the season — as most expect — is there any chance he winds up in New England?

It might not be such a far-fetched idea, as Albert Breer outlined in his latest Monday Morning Quarterback column for Sports Illustrated. Gase’s ties to Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels theoretically could make him an appealing candidate for Bill Belichick.

“The Patriots’ staffing situation is another one to keep an eye on,” Breer wrote. “QB coach Jedd Fisch is gone and OC Josh McDaniels might be too. Jets coach Adam Gase (assuming he’s fired), Browns assistant/ex-Patriots WR coach Chad O’Shea and current tight ends coach Nick Caley are three guys who I think could factor into the new setup. Gase worked for McDaniels in Denver, and O’Shea left Foxboro on good terms two years ago.”

Though Fisch was an exception, the Patriots have a tendency to promote from within when it comes to more prominent positions on the coaching staff. But given how poorly New England’s offense has performed this season, there’s reason to believe significant changes could be coming. Gase at one point in his career was in charge of running a historic offense, so perhaps Belichick would value his experience.

The Patriots will close out their 2020 season in Foxboro against Gase and the Jets. New England first will host the new AFC East champion Buffalo Bills on Monday night.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images