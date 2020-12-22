J.C. Jackson’s Pro Bowl Snub Baffled Patriots Teammate Jakobi Meyers

J.C. Jackson was not among the three New England Patriots players selected to the 2021 Pro Bowl.

Jakobi Meyers says that was a mistake.

The Patriots cornerback took to Twitter on Tuesday to voice his support for Jackson, whose eight interceptions this season rank second in the NFL behind Miami’s Xavien Howard.

J. C. Jackson has 8 picks and didn’t make the pro bowl…wow — Jakobi Meyers (@jkbmyrs5) December 22, 2020

Jackson’s teammates weren’t the only ones in his corner. Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay also argued in Jackson’s favor on social media.

How In the hell JC Jackson didn’t make probowl!!! — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) December 22, 2020

New England’s No. 1 corner, reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore, was voted to the Pro Bowl. Howard, Baltimore’s Marlon Humphrey and Buffalo’s Tre’Davious White rounded out the AFC’s honorees.

The Patriots’ other two Pro Bowlers were members of their dominant special teams units: second-year punter Jake Bailey and longtime special teams captain Matthew Slater.

