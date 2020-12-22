Charlie Moore, Alzheimer’s Association Team Up For ‘Goodbye 2020 Challenge To END ALZ’

Charlie and Helen Moore

Charlie Moore is channeling his pain into action he hopes will help others cope with similar struggles.

The host of “Charlie Moore Outdoors” explained to NESN.com how his partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association stems from his personal experience caring for, and ultimately losing, his mother, Helen.

Helen Moore died of Alzheimer’s disease last February, and Charlie Moore now honors her memory through the Alzheimer’s Association “Goodbye 2020 Challenge to END ALZ,” a fundraising drive that offers support to the 5 million-plus Americans living with Alzheimer’s and dementia and their families.

“I took care of my mom for the past three years,” Moore told NESN.com last week. “My mom and I were very close. Obviously watching her struggles with this horrible disease was difficult, (as it would be) for anybody and any family and all of us.

“I’ve joined hands with the Alzheimer’s Association, which has chapters in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, as well. We created this ‘Goodbye 2020 Challenge to END ALZ!’ So far, we’ve raised something like $22,000 (editor’s note: the drive has raised $23,135 as of Tuesday afternoon). So it’s a significant raise that we did.

“Obviously, it’s very personal, and I know what the families go through and what the people go through. Maintaining my sanity and trying to take care of my mom and my business for the last three years certainly was very difficult.

“So hopefully this will raise the money and awareness, and I’ll continue to spend some time to push the fund throughout the year in my mom’s honor.”

In the time since Helen Moore’s death, Charlie Moore has embarked on his mission of helping as many Alzheimer’s patients and their families as possible, particularly those who might lack resources.

“It’s just super emotional,” Moore said. “It’s hard for me to even talk about it. It really is very raw, and I don’t think it’s ever gonna go away. The pain with losing my mom. She’s my biggest fan and just a wonderful person.

“Everybody has a story, it seems like with this particular disease, because the way it handles the body, it’s devastating. People always have these clichés, like you’re trying to help out others. This is the only way I can really do that in a large group of people. (We’re) just trying to put together some sort of something just to honor my mom and then also try to help all these people. It’s tough, the body, mind and soul watching a loved one go through that. It really is.

“Some people don’t have the resources, some people don’t have the support of families, and hopefully people can recognize the fact that this is gonna help help these people.”

The “Goodbye 2020 Challenge to END ALZ” will run through the end of 2020. Donate now to help Charlie Moore and the Alzheimer’s Association help those in their fight with the disease.

Thumbnail photo via Photo via Charlie Moore