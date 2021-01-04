Cam Newton Reveals What Surprised Him Most About ‘Cool’ Bill Belichick

The reputation Bill Belichick has earned for being the NFL’s preeminent curmudgeon continues to melt away — admittedly at a glacial pace.

Sure, the 68-year-old remains a malcontent when speaking with media and still has enemies but, in recent years, many players have offered more glowing perspectives of the New England Patriots head coach. And there might be nobody furthering the Belichick-actually-is-cool narrative more than Cam Newton, who just wrapped up his first — and perhaps only — season playing for The Hoodie.

During an appearance Monday on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” Newton was asked what about Belichick has most surprised him.

“How cool he was,” Newton said, as transcribed by ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “I really thought it was like, ‘Oh my goodness, he’s going to be that principal you never want to see in the hallways.’ … But he’s a guy you just want to have a drink with. I bet he’d be so dope at a bar. He has stories out the wazoo.”

Whether Newton and Belichick’s relationship will continue next season remains to be seen. ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday seemingly reported a divorce between Newton and the Patriots is inevitable. But Belichick did his best to kinda-sorta refute those rumors Sunday afternoon, and Newton himself has indicated he’d love to return to New England.

Regardless, it has been refreshing to see Belichick and a Patriots quarterback get a long so well after the reportedly contentious end to Tom Brady’s tenure in New England.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images