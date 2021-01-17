Bills Advance To AFC Championship For First Time Since 1994

No plastic table is safe in Buffalo this weekend.

The Buffalo Bills took care of business in the NFL’s Divisional Round on Saturday, defeating the Baltimore Ravens 17-3.

Now, they advance to the AFC Championship for the first time since 1994.

For the first time since 1994, we’re… pic.twitter.com/9QmONpoT4g — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 17, 2021

Additionally, the Bills are the first AFC East team that isn’t the New England Patriots to make the AFC Championship game in a decade.

Their fans were pretty excited, too.

Hey #BillsMafia hit me up. Letting these go for like $1,000 a piece. DM pic.twitter.com/lfiBzdjdbS — 𝗟𝗮𝘄𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗧𝘆𝗻𝗲𝘀 (@lt4kicks) January 17, 2021

I don't even know how to feel right now. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/uGLyiOee2n — y-Tyrone Billums (@Buffwagon819) January 17, 2021

Cause we're the two best friends that anyone could have….#BillsMafia #Bills pic.twitter.com/8e9hz19c4K — Greg Vorse TV (@GregVorse) January 17, 2021

So. Proud. Of this team and this city.



Finally showing the world about #Buffalo. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/Neyb0mnK7x — Christy Kern (@christykern4) January 17, 2021

The Bills are one game away from the Super Bowl and you love to see it.

Next up, they face the winner of Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images