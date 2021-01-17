Bills Advance To AFC Championship For First Time Since 1994

No plastic table is safe in Buffalo this weekend.
The Buffalo Bills took care of business in the NFL’s Divisional Round on Saturday, defeating the Baltimore Ravens 17-3.
Now, they advance to the AFC Championship for the first time since 1994.
Additionally, the Bills are the first AFC East team that isn’t the New England Patriots to make the AFC Championship game in a decade.
Their fans were pretty excited, too.
The Bills are one game away from the Super Bowl and you love to see it.
Next up, they face the winner of Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns.