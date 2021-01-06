Deshaun Watson Posts Cryptic Tweet After Nick Caserio Reportedly Joins Texans

Well, that’s probably not the initial reaction Nick Caserio was hoping for.
Caserio, a longtime New England Patriots personnel executive, reportedly was hired by the Houston Texans on Tuesday night to take over the organization’s general manager position.
The Texans don’t have much cap space, they don’t have a first- or second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but they do have franchise cornerstone in quarterback Deshaun Watson. It surely served as the biggest calling card for the incoming GM and it will do the same for the next head coach.
Watson, however, left a lot to be desired with his initial tweet after the news broke.
Check it out:
Now, obviously, we can’t definitely say Watson’s tweet is in relation to the reported hiring of Caserio. But it’s certainly fair to speculation that it could be.
The 25-year-old Watson, of course, has already been through the wringer during his four years in Houston. He watched All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins get traded last offseason, his former coach and general manager Bill O’Brien was fired after significantly crippling the organization and Watson’s Texans just concluded a 4-12 campaign despite the fact he led the league in passing yards.
Perhaps the rising superstar was hoping for someone different than Caserio, who was Bill Belichick’s right-hand man since 2008? We may never know, but it’s certainly not the best first impression.