Deshaun Watson Posts Cryptic Tweet After Nick Caserio Reportedly Joins Texans

Well, that’s probably not the initial reaction Nick Caserio was hoping for.

Caserio, a longtime New England Patriots personnel executive, reportedly was hired by the Houston Texans on Tuesday night to take over the organization’s general manager position.

The Texans don’t have much cap space, they don’t have a first- or second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but they do have franchise cornerstone in quarterback Deshaun Watson. It surely served as the biggest calling card for the incoming GM and it will do the same for the next head coach.

Watson, however, left a lot to be desired with his initial tweet after the news broke.

Check it out: