Twitter Reacts To Report Of Nick Caserio Leaving Patriots, Joining Texans

The longtime Patriots exec reportedly will fill Houston's GM role

The New England Patriots appear to have lost their top personnel executive.

The Houston Texans have “zeroed in” on Nick Caserio as their next general manager, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Caserio interviewed for the position Tuesday morning. Reports surfaced Tuesday evening that the Caserio-Texans connection had “real promise” before taking another step toward validity Tuesday night.

Those around the Patriots reacted to the news on Twitter with a common theme, noting how Caserio’s departure presents a void in New England.

Here’s what some had to say:

Caserio played a crucial role in helping build the second half of the Patriots’ two-decade dynasty. He joined the organization in 2001 and had served as the team’s director of player personnel, Bill Belichick’s right-hand man, from 2008 through 2020. He was the wide receivers coach in New England in 2007, as well.

