Twitter Reacts To Report Of Nick Caserio Leaving Patriots, Joining Texans

The New England Patriots appear to have lost their top personnel executive.

The Houston Texans have “zeroed in” on Nick Caserio as their next general manager, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Caserio interviewed for the position Tuesday morning. Reports surfaced Tuesday evening that the Caserio-Texans connection had “real promise” before taking another step toward validity Tuesday night.

Those around the Patriots reacted to the news on Twitter with a common theme, noting how Caserio’s departure presents a void in New England.

Here’s what some had to say:

Patriots lose a key figure in their franchise. Caserio spent 20 years in New England, including 13 as the top personnel man behind Belichick (and one as their receivers coach).



Most logical replacement is Dave Ziegler. Denver reportedly requested to interview him for its GM job https://t.co/OoG6fGyoge — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) January 6, 2021

Nick Caserio allowed Bill Belichick to concentrate on coaching during the season plus had a role in games and on the practice field (https://t.co/xQGMOzOwSS).



Assistant director of player personnel Dave Ziegler, who has also drawn interest for GM jobs, is next in line. https://t.co/XL0Qqr5Myz — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) January 6, 2021

Obviously, everyone is expected to work hard under Bill Belichick, but Nick Caserio's tireless work ethic and attention to detail reverberated throughout Gillette Stadium. Caserio's energy will be tough to replace heading up the scouting department. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) January 6, 2021

The #Patriots have suffered considerable brain drain in the last couple seasons, both front office-wise and on the coaching staff. Caserio wore many hats for the team, including on field during the week and in the coaching booth on game day. https://t.co/nFm8WliSIo — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 6, 2021

Nick Caserio has been the de facto GM for the #Patriots for years. When this becomes final, NE has a huge hole to fill. Dave Ziegler is the next man up for Bill Belichick and the #Patriots. https://t.co/kLAzcazrdl — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2021

Sounds like the do-it-all personnel man in New England over the last decade-plus is headed to Houston. https://t.co/bEsKOrS0gW — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) January 6, 2021

Nick Caserio had quite the run in New England. One of only a handful of individuals to be a part of all six Patriots Super Bowl teams pic.twitter.com/tFFfEi4uco — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) January 6, 2021

The #Texans have been chasing Nick Caserio for years. Literally kept the job open for him, waiting for him to become available. Big loss for the #Patriots. https://t.co/B14hsitNv6 — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) January 6, 2021

Caserio played a crucial role in helping build the second half of the Patriots’ two-decade dynasty. He joined the organization in 2001 and had served as the team’s director of player personnel, Bill Belichick’s right-hand man, from 2008 through 2020. He was the wide receivers coach in New England in 2007, as well.

Thumbnail photo via New England Patriots