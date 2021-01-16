Jaroslav Halak Shines Between Pipes, Despite Bruins’ OT Loss To Devils

Jaroslav Halak was a force between the pipes Saturday.

The 35-year-old Boston Bruins goaltender stopped 29 shots in the squad’s last-second 2-1 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils.

Halak shined the brightest as the matinee contest came to a close totaling 14 of his 29 saves in the third period or overtime, including multiple breakaway saves on the Devils.

The veteran netminder finished the 2020 NHL regular season on a high note winning seven of his last eight starts with a 1.99 goals against average, and continued his stellar play Saturday despite the loss

