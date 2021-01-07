Markelle Fultz Injury: Magic Star Tears ACL, Out For Rest Of Season

Markelle Fultz’s season has come to an abrupt end.

The Orlando Magic star left Wednesday’s win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first quarter after crumbling to the ground with an apparent knee injury. A wheelchair was needed to remove him from the court.

Fultz suffered an ACL tear, according to the team, and will miss the rest of the season as a result.

MARKELLE FULTZ INJURY UPDATE: pic.twitter.com/2PLDBUdLGF — Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) January 7, 2021

Fultz’s first four seasons in the NBA have been plagued by injury. He missed significant time in his first three years with the Philadelphia 76ers due to shoulder issues and has battled his fair share of small knee problems, too.

Fultz did take to Instagram after news broke of his ACL tear to thank everyone for their support.

Hopefully, it won’t be too long until Fultz returns to the court. But the recovery time for ACL injuries tends to be lengthy, so it could be a while until he sees game action again.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images