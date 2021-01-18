Tom Brady To Play In 14th Conference Championship Game Of NFL Career

Like it or not, Tom Brady is something special.
The Buccaneers quarterback helped Tampa Bay punch its ticket to the NFC Championship game with a 30-20 win over Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints in the Divisional Round.
This will mark Brady’s 14th appearance in a conference championship game, 13 of which came with the New England Patriots.
He is one of four quarterbacks to achieve the feat, per ESPN Stats & Info. Only Joe Montana (16) has more.
Brady and Co. will take on the red-hot Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday.