Watch Bruins’ Jack Studnicka Score First NHL Goal, Charlie Coyle Net Equalizer

New period. New game.

The Boston Bruins weren’t going out without a fight Thursday in their first time back on home ice since before NHL’s pause.

And down 2-0 early in the third frame to the Philadelphia Flyers, it was a rookie who gave them that spark, ending the Bruins’ even-strength scoring slump.

Jack Studnicka scored his first NHL goal less than a minute into the period off assists from Nick Ritchie and David Krejci.

Just over a minute later, Charlie Coyle delivered the equalizer to tie it up at 2-2, assisted by Craig Smith.