Watch Bruins’ Jack Studnicka Score First NHL Goal, Charlie Coyle Net Equalizer

The rookie got things going for Boston

by

New period. New game.

The Boston Bruins weren’t going out without a fight Thursday in their first time back on home ice since before NHL’s pause.

And down 2-0 early in the third frame to the Philadelphia Flyers, it was a rookie who gave them that spark, ending the Bruins’ even-strength scoring slump.

Jack Studnicka scored his first NHL goal less than a minute into the period off assists from Nick Ritchie and David Krejci.

Just over a minute later, Charlie Coyle delivered the equalizer to tie it up at 2-2, assisted by Craig Smith.

Shortly thereafter, Travis Sanheim took the lead back for the Flyers seven minutes into the third.

More Bruins:

Here’s What Bruins’ Jack Studnicka Plans To Do With First NHL Goal Puck

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related