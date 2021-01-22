Exciting Rewind: Take Look Back On Bruins’ Final Goal Of 2020 Before Pause

The 2019-20 NHL season most certainly was different.

Things got off to a pretty normal start and the season flowed quite smoothly until the COVID-19 pandemic struck and through everything through a loop.

The Boston Bruins played their final game before the league’s pause on March 10 in a 2-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Patrice Bergeron netted the team’s final goal before the more than four month stoppage for his 31st of the season.

For more on Bergy’s impressive season, check out the video Berkshire Bank “Exciting Rewind” video above from Thursday night’s contest.

