Will Chelsea-Atletico Madrid feature bullets or blanks?

The question might puzzle some soccer fans but it’s a crucial one, as the teams prepare to face off Wednesday at Stamford Bridge in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 series. The Premier League club won the first leg 1-0 and will need to outlast its counterpart from La Liga if it is to reach the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time since 2014.

Atletico Madrid has transitioned into a more-attack-minded group than its predecessors. Meanwhile, Chelsea is unbeaten in 12 games under new head coach Thomas Tuchel, having logged 10 shutouts and conceded just two goals in that span.

Here’s when and how to watch Chelsea-Atletico Madrid in the United States:

When: Wednesday, March 17, at 4 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN USA

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | Paramount+ | TUDN.com

