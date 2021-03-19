NFL Rumors: Patriots Hosting Former Pro Bowl Cornerback For Visit

NESN Logo Sign In

In their ongoing effort to improve the defense, the New England Patriots reportedly are taking a look at a former Pro Bowl cornerback.

Desmond Trufant is taking a free agent visit to New England on Friday, according to a report from ESPN’s Field Yates.

The 30-year-old Trufant spent his first seven NFL seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2015. The 2013 first-round draft pick signed with the Detroit Lions last offseason but missed 10 games due to injury.

In six appearances for Matt Patricia’s Lions, Trufant tallied 20 tackles, one interception and four passes defended while allowing 20 catches on 29 targets for 258 yards and two touchdowns, per Pro Football Focus. He also missed seven games during his final season with the Falcons in 2019.

Patricia, the Patriots’ former defensive coordinator, returned to New England in a consultant role earlier this offseason after being fired as Detroit’s head coach.

The Patriots face questions at cornerback with Stephon Gilmore (trade candidate), J.C. Jackson (restricted free agent) and Jason McCourty (unrestricted free agent) all not guaranteed to return in 2021.

New England also hosted linebacker Raekwon McMillan on a free agent visit Friday and subsequently signed him to a one-year contract.

